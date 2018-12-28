Bharat Decoded: Ali Abbas Zafar’s Cryptic Tweet Hints At The Teaser/Poster Release Date!

After having a not-so-great year with Race 3 debacle, Salman Khan will be seen in Bharat, releasing on Eid next year. It marks Salman’s third collaboration with his blockbuster director Ali Abbas Zafar, after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Talking about the developments in the project, the director has some exciting news to share with fans, who are eagerly waiting for the movie.

Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter handle to share the news about Bharat. He quoted, “All the @BeingSalmanKhan fans, don’t loose your hearts, it was our conscious decision not to release anything about @Bharat_TheFilm on Bhai’s birthday, we are still shooting the film, Naye saal mein nayi film ki baat karegein , Naam Bharat hai ..date bhi special Hogi”.

All the @BeingSalmanKhan fans , don’t loose your hearts , it was our conscious decision not to release anything about @Bharat_TheFilm on Bhai’s birthday, we are still shooting the film , Naye saal mein nayi film ki baat karegein , Naam Bharat hai ..date bhi special Hogi ❤️ — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) December 28, 2018

With such message, the director also hinted at revealing some important facts about the movie on a special date, which could be most probably on Republic day (26th January) as the movie is based on a patriotic theme.

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar has wrapped up shooting in Punjab and Delhi, and says the team will start working on the next schedule in the new year.

“Finished with Delhi and Punjab schedules of ‘Bharat’, the last schedule will start in new year,” Zafar mentioned in a tweet on Saturday.

“Bhai ke birthday wale month mein kaun kaam karta hai (Who works in the birth month of bhai)… Par hum edit mein lage hue hain (But we are working on the edit),” he added.

The director was referring to the birthday of superstar Salman Khan, who is the male protagonist of the film. Salman turned 53 on December 27.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

