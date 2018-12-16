Bharat: Last Schedule Of The Salman Khan Starrer To Be Shot In 2019; Director Says, “Bhai Ke Birthday Wale Month Mein Kaun Kaam Karta Hai”

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar has wrapped up shooting in Punjab and Delhi, and says the team will start working on the next schedule in the new year.

“Finished with Delhi and Punjab schedules of ‘Bharat’, last schedule will start in new year …,” Zafar tweeted on Saturday.

Finished with Delhi & Punjab schedules of @Bharat_TheFilm , last schedule will start in new year …bhai ke birthday wale month mein kaun kaam karta hai …😉 par hum edit mein lage hue hain …. — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) December 15, 2018

“Bhai ke birthday wale month mein kaun kaam karta hai (Who works in the birth month of bhai)… Par hum edit mein lage hue hain (But we are working on the edit),” he added.

The director was referring to the birthday of superstar Salman Khan, who is the male protagonist of the film. Salman will turn 53 on December 27.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.