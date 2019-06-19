Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is currently on a ‘no holds barred’ mode for Hrithik Roshan, as she is blasting out at the actor on a daily basis now. Rangoli has also pulled Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan in the verbal spat.

Just a while ago, Rangoli took a dig at Hrithik Roshan at his family for assaulting Sunaina Roshan. She posted the whole episode in a series of tweets.

"Sunaina's Father Hit Her, Brother (Hrithik Roshan) Trying To Put Her Behind The Bars": Rangoli Chandel Claims
“Sunaina’s Father Hit Her, Brother (Hrithik Roshan) Trying To Put Her Behind The Bars”: Rangoli Chandel Claims

Rangoli wrote, “Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars..(contd)

(Contd)…. I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her…(contd)

(Contd)…. so now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off .”

Well it seems like the war of words is really getting ugly and it will be interesting to see how Hrithik Roshan will respond to it (or he even cares?).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here