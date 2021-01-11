Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is one of the most anticipated films right now. The casting coup for the same has dominated all the possible headlines across the globe. While the union of 3 Spider-Mans and numerous Marvel characters coming under one roof has been trending all over, the new gossip that has made its way to the mainstream is huge. If the reports are to go by, there are two new Avengers coming in the Spidey film and below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Spider-Man 3 is turning out to be one big giant reunion party. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reprising their respective Spideys in their own timelines. The movie as per the buzz is said to have multiple universes ruled by their own web-slinging superhero. The film, alongside the three leading men, is confined to have Jamie Fox as Electro, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the film.

Advertisement

Now if the reports by We Got This Covered are to be believed, the casting bosses are Marvel ae up to make this celebration much bigger as they have planned to rope in Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man aka Tony Stark and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. This is a double reunion, one with all the characters and the other with Tom Holland’s Spidey and Iron Man.

We know this is already an exciting update and fans have enough to take away the Monday blues. As per Daniel Richtman, Iron Man will appear in Spider-Man 3 in a holographic presence and not this live-action one. Well, this in itself is big news even if there is not a full-fledged role.

Meanwhile not just this, recently it was reported that Tobey Maguire who has been approached for the part, has asked for a raised fees and more screen time. Later it was also said that the studio has agreed for the same. How excited are you for the same, let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Michael B Jordan & Lori Harvey Are In A Relationship, Make It Official Through Instagram

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube