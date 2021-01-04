The casting coupe for Spider-Man has kept us all on our feet, and the anticipation for the project increases with each passing day. While it’s been a couple of months since the film went on floors, the studio does not seem convinced to share much updates about the project with the fans. But that does not stop the rumour mills from churning. While Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s entry to the film has the highest stake of excitement, the latest update has a roadblock to offer. Read on to know what that is.

For the unversed, the bosses at Marvel are planning to make Spider-Man 3 kind of a reunion of sorts. The casting speculations have in a way mentioned every possible Spider-Man cast member over the years and not just that there were also reports many of them have even given the nod for the same.

As per a report in We Got This Covered now, Tobey Maguire who is said to have been approached for Spider-Man 3 has some demands. It is being heard that Tobey is expecting a rise in the remuneration he is already getting. As per the same portal, the pay that is already offered is somewhere around $13 Million and the actor wants more than that. Not just that, reports also have that Maguire also wants an increased screen time in the film.

For the unversed, it was earlier said that Andrew Garfield has already signed the dotted line and Tobey Maguire was yet to do the same. Not just that, days later after the reports, we saw Tobey walking in the sets of the film and was said to have done some costume trials for the film. With these reports, the narrative changes completely. Nothing of this is yet confirmed but the buzz is super strong.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man 3 mainly based on Tom Holland, is set to trace all Spideys till date in their parallel universes and timelines. So far the studio has confirmed Jamie Fox’s casting as Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising Doctor Strange only. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section below.

