Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is undeniably the biggest star across the globe. His fandom is spread worldwide, and the love they have for the Jumanji star is insane. While the actor gears up to give his fam a treat with a hefty line-up of films and shows that he is associated with, the latest updates has some good news to offer. As per the reports, apart from being the biggest and the highest-paid actor across, The Rock is now the most likeable person in the world too. Read on to know more and what the star has to say.

Yes, you read that right. Dwayne Johnson is who started his career following his father’s footsteps in the WWE ring, fast moves to Hollywood. The actor made his debut with the Scorpion King and there was no looking back. In the course of his career, the actor backed some big-budget films and even produced many and acquired the position of the most bankable stars and in turn becoming the highest-paid actor.

Now, as he works hard on giving his fans what they deserve, Dwayne Johnson has been named the most likeable person in the world. Reacting to the same, The Rock penned a short note in which he summarised his journey from nothing to owning everything. He took to Instagram and wrote, “From being called a ‘big complicated assh*le’ at fifteen years old (due to fighting that led to suspension) to now being called ‘the most likable person in the world’. Hey, I made a little progress. Big highest-paidter, Polina Marinova for writing this profile. Thanks for taking the time as this was a nice surprise to read.”

Dwayne Johnson added, “True story, while I was ‘serving my time’ on my two-week school suspension, I heard a quote that would actually help shape the rest of my life, perspective and work ethic, ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice’. And plus life is much easier when you’re not an assh*le.”

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson is gearing up for his superhero debut Black Adam. The actor also has Netflix’s Red Notice. Not just that, he is in talks with Marvel head Kevin Feige too.

