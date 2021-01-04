Amber Heard is precisely one of the most hated celebrities on the Internet. Thanks to her row with Johnny Depp and the Libel trial that has shattered things for both. While the backlash against her stays constant or increasing, not decreasing at all, Warner Bros continue to employ her as Mera in the Aquaman 2. The Jason Momoa film will have her in a pivotal part and that is for sure. What more is moving fast towards surety is the gossip that Heard is getting a spin-off with her in the centre of it all. Read on to know more about the same.

For the longest times, the rumour mills have been churning that Amber might get a spin-off of her own that will highlight the chronicles of Mera. In between the same, it was also heard that WB has been planning to rope in a parallel female lead and write Heard’s Mera in a way that she can be cut short if need be. But the latest reports have a complete news story to offer, and HBO Max has also made its way in the narrative.

If the latest report by We Got This Covered is anything to go by Amber Heard is in talks with the big wigs at HBO Max for a Mera centred project. Daniel Richtman, the man who knows it all says that she is discussing an Aquaman spin-off series with the studio that has most recently associated themselves with some huge projects. Considering that Mera has a very long and prominent history, it is still unclear on what the show will focus on.

Apart from that Amber Heard has reprised Mera already for Justice League: Director’s Cut. The actor has even shot for the additional scenes with Zack Snyder, who seems to be in awe of the actor. Reports initially had that Snyder is so impressed with Heard that he wants to work more and create projects that garner appreciation.

Seems like Amber has a lot in store regardless of the hate coming her way. What is your take on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

