Aquaman 2 starring Jason Momoa as the lead has been the talk of the town for a while now. From Johnny Depp fans starting a petition against the actress Amber Heard getting removed from the franchise to it’s record-breaking budget; the film did manage to steal the limelight for a while now.

Advertisement

Aquaman franchise is one of the highest grossing films for the DC film universe and fans loved the Jason Momoa starrer.

Advertisement

According to Daniel Ritchman, Aquaman 2 starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman is going to surpass the budget of all the existing films ever made under the DC banner including Justice League.

Justice League is known to be the highest budget film of all time with $300 million and Warner Bros is planning to expand Aquaman 2’s capital by 33% which would exceed JL and become the highest budget film of the DC universe.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp recently lost a libel trial against a leading tabloid. As per his plea, the tabloid has falsely labelled him as a wife-beater. This was in reference to his problematic relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. The two made some shocking revelations in the course of the trial. After losing, hell broke loose on Depp who had to walk out of Fantastic Beast and was disassociated from several projects reportedly.

Neither has it been easy for Amber Heard. After Warner Bros decided to cut ties with Johnny Depp, the Internet went berserk. There was and still is a huge movement that demands her exit from WB’s Aquaman 2. There is a petition that was signed against her by over a million people. But this has not changed WB’s mind even an inch, who still continues to employ heard.

For more Aquaman 2 updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid To Chris Hemsworth – Christmas 2020 Decorations Of Hollywood Celebrities Unveiled!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube