Miley Cyrus never misses a chance to steal the limelight. From making honest confessions about her personal life to talking about her love life in open, the Wrecking Ball singer doesn’t shy away from anything.

Now, the Climb singer is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her video that went viral where Miley was seen taking a bong shot and saying dumb s*it to her friends.

Miley Cyrus took to her Twitter account and wrote, “Time really flew by. I remember this like it was yesterday….. J/K I don’t remember shit cause I was fucked the hell up. #YesItWasReallySalvia #IfYouFindWeedThatDoesThisToYouSHARE”

Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb shit to their friends. (Not so sure the director of this fine film should be considered a “friend” but….) 🎈💨🖤🎈💨🖤🎈💨🖤 pic.twitter.com/FMIlgJ8B3M — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 13, 2020

The Wrecking Ball singer continued, “Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb shit to their friends. (Not so sure the director of this fine film should be considered a “friend” but….)”

In the video shared by Miley, the singer could be seen taking a b*ng shot and passing it to the friend, saying, “Okay, I’m about to lose it now.”

Her friend joked behind the camera and said, “I’m just gonna document the sh*t out of this right now.”

In fact, Miley Cyrus continued and said, “Having a little bit of a bad trip” laughingly added, the Disney star spotted a “Liam [Hemsworth] lookalike.”

“Is that my boyfriend?” Miley asked. “He looks so much like him! He looks so much like Liam.”

For those of you who don’t know, the Climb singer dated actor Liam Hemsworth for a long time before marrying him. The couple got divorced last year and both of them have moved on in their respective lives.

Miley Cyrus has dated quite a few people after her split with Liam and the Australian hunk is dating Gabriella Brooks and is quite happy with each other.

What are your thoughts on Disney star’s b*ng video from ten years ago? Tell us in the comments below.

