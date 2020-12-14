Matt Reeves’ The Batman has become one of the most anticipated films across the globe. And rightly so, Robert Pattinson playing the cape crusader is a show we are waiting for. While the excitement is already at its peak, what if we tell you that the film might just turn out to be an R-rated one? Well, the buzz is strong, and we are waiting for the confirmation. Read on to know everything you should about this exciting update of the day.

If the news of a Batman film being made in an R-rated format broke a few years ago, it would have been a goss we wouldn’t have believed. After seeing what the R-rated projects have managed to achieve in recent times including Logan, Deadpool and Joker, it seems a possibility that the makers will take a turn towards it. The Batman has been in the making for quite a while now and the set images have added to the already massive hype.

Now, as per a report in We Got This Covered, The Batman that stars Robert Pattinson and is helmed by Matt Reeves might be rated R. Yes, the studio is think of giving the film a more gory touch and tagging it as a R Rated project. This means the action and language might just go a notch higher. Some intense narrative is anyways expected from this instalment, and the trailer that recently released has even promised the same to the fans.

The buzz is also that the Clown Prince is also making a comeback in The Batman. But the twist is that, Joker will only be seen in shadows and blur shots. We will not get to see his face. This is also an attempt to join dots with the next two sequels of the film.

The Batman is right now being shot. The film has already faced a few delays, majorly due to the wide spread Coronavirus. Now as per the new schedule, the film is set to hit screens on March 2022. The Robert Pattinson starrer is also a part of Warner Bros’ new release model where it will simultaneously release on digital (HBO Max) the same day it hits the big screen.

