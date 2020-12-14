The year 2020 has been an unprecedented year. While the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had brought several couples closer, it also had a devastating impact on a great number of couples as well. It also happened with our beloved Hollywood celebrities including Brad Pitt – Nicole Poturalski.

Several of our favourite Hollywood celebrities, who were expecting to have the happily ever, have now called quits. And sadly for anyone who believes in celebrity love, the disappointments keep on coming in 2020. So here are some of the celebrity breakups that hit us hard.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler

Back in January, it was reported that the couple who have been in a relationship for nearly 9 years have called it quits. Vanessa and Austin ended their romance after scheduling conflicts and long-distance issues. However, the two still remain amicable.

Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty

Dove took to Twitter on December 11 to announce their break up. She wrote, “Hi all. In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer

The Big Bang Theory star Alaina Meyer began dating in 2018. Now in November, reports stated that Johnny Galecki and Alaina have gone separate ways after two years together. The two also share 1-year-old baby Avery. Reports also claim that they have decided to co-parent their kid after their split.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

In November, the actress-director and the Horrible Bosses star, who has been engaged to Jason Sudeikis for nearly eight years, have called off their engagement now. Both share a 6-year-old son Otis and four-year-old daughter Daisy. It appears that there’s no bad blood between these exes.

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt and the German model Nicole Poturalski were first spotted together in August, and soon reports about them dating began to surface. However, now the latest reports suggest that the two have broken up after a few months of dating.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

The couple who began dating around in 2017 after meeting on the sets of CW’s Riverdale has called splits a while ago. Cole Sprouse took to Instagram in August and revealed that he has broken up with his Riverdale co-star. He wrote, “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

