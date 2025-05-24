The mustache is making a comeback. Ted Lasso Season 4 is officially in the works, with Apple TV+ confirming that production has begun on the next chapter of its Emmy-winning hit (via Variety). Jason Sudeikis is back as the endlessly optimistic coach, and while Season 3 felt like the perfect goodbye, the story isn’t over just yet.

Ted Lasso Season 4: Expected Release Window

So, when does the Greyhound whistle blow again? Well, not just yet. There’s no confirmed release date or trailer right now, but early signs suggest we’re looking at a 2026 return. With filming expected to take around a year, don’t hold your breath for a surprise drop before the end of 2025.

Ted Lasso Season 4: Potential Cast

Jason Sudeikis? Locked in. But the returning cast is still being finalized beyond the leading man himself. Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brett Goldstein (Roy), and Jeremy Swift (Higgins) have contract options, and there’s good buzz about Juno Temple (Keeley) making a comeback, too. Nick Mohammed (Nate) stirred the pot recently, teasing (via Hello Magazine), “I know that it’s about Ted coming back and coaching the women’s football team… at Richmond. That’s definitely come out.”

One face fans will sadly miss? Phil Dunster’s Jamie Tartt. Due to scheduling conflicts with The Devil’s Hour and Surface, he won’t reportedly be suiting up in Season 4. Meanwhile, casting is underway for a young actor to play Ted’s now 12-year-old son, Henry — a football-obsessed kid who’s becoming a baller himself. And yes, Kola Bokinni (Captain Isaac) has confirmed his game.

Ted Lasso Season 4: What To Expect?

Season 3 wrapped with Ted flying back to the U.S., but now it looks like he’s got a round-trip ticket. The storyline? A pivot to women’s football. With Rebecca greenlighting Keeley’s idea to start a women’s team, Ted’s rumored to return to manage this brand-new squad. That curveball opens the door for fresh chaos, charm, and classic Lasso moments, this time, on a whole new pitch.

Roy Kent takes over as Richmond’s men’s team manager, flanked by Coach Beard and a redeemed Nate Shelley. After narrowly missing out on Premier League glory last season, their trophy chase is far from over. The creative squad behind the scenes is also sticking around. Sudeikis continues producing alongside Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and others, while Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum Jack Burditt joins the team as an executive producer.

Ted’s back, a women’s team is brewing, and AFC Richmond’s legacy is far from written. All signs point to Ted Lasso Season 4 kicking off with the same heart, humor, and hope that made it a global favorite. Stay tuned; belief is still the word.

