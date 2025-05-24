This previous week, General Hospital witnessed the annual Nurses Ball, which began with impressive performances and ended with Gio’s parentage truth being out in the open. Michael also returned home, albeit after a recast. Rory Gibson was cast to play the role after Chad Duell’s exit.

From confrontations and emotional revelations to unforgivable truths and broken bonds, the audience has much to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 26, 2025

The week’s first episode will be an encore featuring a retelecast of episode 15599. The old episode features Ric calling Kristina back to the stand at Ava’s trial. On the other hand, Liz and Lucky discover that Lulu has disappeared from Turning Woods. Then there’s Sasha, who finds out that she’s pregnant. And last but not least, Lulu hitches a ride from Cody.

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Brook Lynn and Dante are on emotional overload. How will they deal with this truth? Up next on General Hospital, Nina seeks Sonny’s help. Is this about Willow’s custody case? Lois has some explaining to do, but how will she explain the secrets she has kept? Meanwhile, Sasha’s anxiety is soothed. Is Michael behind this? Cody is filled with regret. Is this because of the whole Gio disaster?

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Michael’s family welcomes him home. What does his return spell for the family? When Dante and Brook Lynn reach out to Gio, will he ignore them? Chase makes an admission while Nina confides in Maxie. How will these respective chats go amidst the bubbling tensions and heated problems?

Thursday, May 29, 2025

When Dante confronts Lulu, will she be apologetic for being desperate and shamelessly nosy? Michael and Jason debrief while Trina and Kai take their relationship to the next level. Will their intimacy bring them even closer together? Sasha advises Cod. And lastly, Ned and Brook Lynn have a big heart-to-heart. What does this mean for the father and daughter duo?

Friday, May 30, 2025

The final General Hospital episode of the week features Liz and Laura reconnecting. Up next, Ava counsels Nina while Michael issues a request to Sasha. When Curtis has reservations, is this about the Portia and Drew fiasco? Last but not the least, Alexis meets with Lucky and Kristina. Will they decide what to do about the blackmailing game Ric and Ava are currently playing with her?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: When Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Nearly Joined This Major Franchise: “She Has Gravitas To Hold Down…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News