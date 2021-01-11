Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are one couple who sure know how to make heads turn. They have been painting the town red with their romance ever since the two got married. It has almost been two years, but their romance does not seem to die.

Their recent Hawaiian vacation is grabbing all eyeballs, and we too cannot stop looking at the gorgeous looking couple.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin jetted out of town over the weekend in favour of a tropical Hawaiian vacation. The 26-year-old singer and his 24-year-old model wife are living it up in Honolulu, as Hailey took to social media on Sunday to show off some of her vacation looks.

Flexing her adventurous side while going snorkelling in a black bikini, Hailey Baldwin leaned into island life as she flashed her trim figure and stole some sweet kisses from Justin Bieber.

Check out the pictures below:

The couple flew to Hawaii to visit Justin’s best friend Joe Termini and his wife Kelia Moniz who reside there with their newborn son. The pair travelled via private jet and have spent their days hiking the island, engaging in various beach activities, and lounging around at their tropical abode.

After a day in the ocean, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber stole a kiss at sunset, and he tenderly kissed her cheek and wrapped her in a towel after they dipped in the ocean. The pair have taken to social media to share glimpses of their vacation thus far, as Justin gushed over his love Hailey and said, ‘So blessed,’ while Hailey wrote, ‘heart = full.’

She showed off her wide range of stylish outfits, one that featured oversized pink sweats and a hot pink sports bra with a reflective bucket hat, and another daring outfit of Prada loafers and board shorts with a neon bucket hat.

Both looked excited to take a break from their busy schedules as they joined the list of celebrities who fled Los Angeles in favour of a place with less COVID-19 restrictions. What do you think about these lovely pictures?

