The romance and marriage between Hailey and Justin Bieber are among the most publicized and scrutinized. From the moment they started dating to the moment they are parents to their first child, son Jack Blues, the media has been relentless in its trouble-in-paradise remarks, with a few of them circulating this very moment after the unfollow drama on Instagram.

Meanwhile, both have maintained how much they love each other and how happy they are, building a life and family together. However, this wasn’t the case for them initially, as they had a complex and challenging first year of marriage. Here’s what Justin had revealed about it years ago.

Justin Bieber About Walking On Eggshells During First Year Of Marriage With Hailey Baldwin

During an April 2021 conversation with GQ, the pop star expressed his love and devotion for Hailey. His friends stated she was behind his redemption and ability to pull himself out of his controversial past as a teen artist. They said she is a strong, consistent, stabilizing force in his life, which is something he was really missing years ago when he was in a testing phase.

Justin spoke about how the first few months of their marriage were hard for them as they navigated a lot despite being in their early 20s. He stated, “The first year of marriage was tough because a lot was going back to the trauma stuff. There was just a lack of trust. There were all these things you don’t want to admit to the person you’re with.”

He said it was harder to understand because it was scary, and one did not want to scare the other off by revealing it. Justin revealed that in the very first year of the marriage, he walked on eggshells, and then slowly, they found a rhythm and understanding of how marriage is supposed to be and how to navigate life together amidst the pressures of being public figures.

He explained, “We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to.” Justin said that he didn’t have any of that to look forward to in his life. “My home life was unstable. Like, my home life did not exist,” the 30-year-old shared about the lack of strong support systems.

“I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that,” he said, referring to his life with Hailey. Now, in 2025, the two are a family of three and have been basking in the joy and glory of it all since the birth of Jack in August last year.

