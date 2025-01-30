The New York Times has allegedly prepared Blake Lively’s explosive sexual harassment report against Justin Baldoni five days before her lawsuit was made public.

According to RadarOnline, a composite image used in the article ‘We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine’ featured a date of December 16, 2024, potentially indicating prior knowledge of Lively’s impending legal action.

The report, published on December 21, followed Lively’s formal complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department on December 20.

The Implications of Media Timing

The issue raises questions about whether Lively coordinated with the media, undermining her claims that Baldoni, rather than herself, was orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

It also further complicates Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle with The New York Times, which he has sued for $250 million, alleging the article was filled with ‘inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and omissions.’

The astonishing data clue was first spotted by TikTok creator Goojiepooj, who noticed that the URL for the composite image reads “2024-12-16-lively-topper.” Several more photos are dated between December 18 and 20.

Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: Protective Orders and Legal Tensions

Meanwhile, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have filed for a protective order against Baldoni’s legal team, claiming harassment through retaliatory media statements.

Baldoni’s attorney, however, argues it would be unjust to prevent him from defending himself publicly after Lively’s dramatic New York Times revelation.

The two actors’ relationship had seemed amicable while working on ‘It Ends with Us,’ but behind the scenes, tensions reportedly rose. Lively accused Baldoni of inappropriate behavior during intimate scenes and of trying to manipulate her public image, further citing a concerning message from Baldoni’s publicist stating, “We can bury anyone.”

Despite Lively’s explosive claims, Baldoni has countersued, asserting that Lively and her team were actually conducting the smear campaign against him and demanding $400 million in damages.

