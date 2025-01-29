Anne Hathaway is a renowned Hollywood actress known for her versatile performances in different kinds of films, from Devil Wears Prada to Les Miserables, Interstellar, and more. She has won several accolades in her career, including an Academy Award for her outstanding performance in Les Miserables. The actress is reportedly set to reunite with Christopher Nolan for his next The Odyssey, and it is indeed a long wait, till then, let’s browse through the last five films of the Oscar-winning star.

Hathaway got her breakthrough with Disney’s The Princess Diaries, and after multiple family films, she transitioned to more mature roles in movies like Brokeback Mountain. However, she proved to be an adept performer in all the genres. Her comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada achieved a cult status over the years and became one of the highest-grossing films in her career.

Anne Hathaway has starred in a string of commercially successful movies, including Get Smart, Bride Wars, Alice in Wonderland, and others. Her highest-grossing film is Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, in which she played Catwoman. The Interstellar actress won the Academy Award for playing a prostitute named Fantine dying of tuberculosis in the musical Les Miserables.

According to The Numbers, she has appeared in a leading role in around 30 films, with a $2.02 billion worldwide aggregate box office. Anne Hathaway’s productive collaborators reportedly include Christopher Nolan, Matthew McConaughey, Bruce Anderson, Johnny Depp, and Lynda Obst. Her last movie was The Idea of You, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s check out her last five films at the worldwide box office.

5. She Came to Me (2023) – $1.17 million

4. Eileen (2023) – $1.67 million

3. Armageddon Time (2022) – $6.53 million

2. Dark Waters (2019) – $23.1 million

1. The Witches (2020) – $29.30 million

On the professional front, Anne Hathaway will appear in Flowervale Street, a sci-fi movie by David Robert Mitchell. She will share the screen with Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery. Christopher Nolan has also roped her in for his movie The Odyssey.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

