Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has achieved another mean feat with its latest international gross. The film had beaten Mufasa: The Lion King on its opening weekend in the United States. However, the Disney feature has maintained its stronghold at the box office and is set to bridge that gap, eventually overtaking Sonic 3 in the US.

Sonic 3 is behind Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ $226.23 million overseas haul. If Jeff Fowler’s film surpasses Wes Ball’s, it will further solidify its position in the top 20 international grosser list of 2024 releases. The Planet of the Apes reboot installment is also a box-office success. The movie has been nominated at the 97th Academy Awards in the Best Visual Effects category.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 might have failed to get nominated at the Oscars, but it has achieved other feats at the box office. Sonic 3 is the highest-grossing film in the franchise and third biggest video game film of all time. According to Screen Rant’s report, Sonic 3 has entered the top 20 2024 movies on the International Box Office list based on The Numbers’ data. It is currently at #19 behind Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey starrer Sonic 3 has collected $220.5 million so far at the international box office. It is around $6 million away from surpassing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes as the 18th highest-grossing 2024 release at the international box office. It will further cement its position on the list.

Meanwhile, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has reached a $226.2 million US cume. Adding that to its overseas cume, the film’s worldwide gross stands at $446.7 million.

Sonic 3 collected a strong $5.3 million this weekend and another $304K on Monday to reach the mentioned US cume. The action-adventure flick is available on digital platforms as PVOD. It was released in the theatres on December 20, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

