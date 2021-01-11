Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, more than just being your typical superhero is known for his foul-mouthed approach at killing bad guys. After Marvel acquiring the franchise, the doubts of it having the adult comedy it’s known for arose. Many even predicted that Marvel would play safe to keep the ‘R-Rated’ elements in control. But, that’s not is something happening right now.

With usual ‘PG-13’ target audience of Marvel, Deadpool 3 is going to change the scenario by retaining its R-Rated comedy. Yes, Marvel’s Bossman Kevin Feige has opened up about what the future of the film looks like. What he says is a must-read for every fan of this super crazy franchise.

He also reveals that sisters Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux are working on the script. He says Ryan Reynolds is a busy and a successful actor.

In a chat with Collider, Kevin Feige on Deadpool 3 said, “It will be rated R, and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor.”

He also added, “We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

So, Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3 fans, isn’t this adrenaline-pumping? Are you already excited for the foul-mouthed superhero to make a comeback? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

