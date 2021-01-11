Bollywood has suffered huge losses at the box office in 2020. The pandemic hit the industry very hard and it will be quite a task recovering from the losses in 2021. But even before the pandemic, Hindi film industry has been criticised badly for not making enough films for masses.

It has been often said that Bollywood filmmakers are only concerned about a few big cities and make cinema for them. The stress on entertaining the masses has been less in past some years because there are very few big films which have been made by the producers. And also among those very few films, quite a handful were good enough.

But that’s not true now. Filmmakers seem to have worked on the criticism well during the lockdown. Because in the past few months a series of big films have been announced. Not just these big announcements have brought the smile back on the faces of distributors and exhibitors but also on the faces of fans who have been waiting to see larger than life cinemas.

While earlier big films were made only with big stars and superstars; best thing this time is that even young stars are promising big-screen entertainment. Let’s have a look at some of the big films which have been announced lately are all set to take revenge of 2020.

1) Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti was a hit at the box office. The film established him as the new action hero of the industry. The actor strengthened that image pretty well with more action films. Now he is coming back with the sequel to Heropanti.

The Ahmed Khan directorial will star Tara Sutaria opposite Tiger.

2) Pathan

After Zero, the fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been dying to watch him on the big screen. Pathan is expected to be his much-awaited comeback. Although the film hasn’t been announced officially, several reports have confirmed that he is doing it along with Deepika Padukone & John Abraham.

Furthermore, SRK was spotted by the paparazzi on the film sets with a look which is supposed to be his character’s look in the film. The YRF film directed by Siddharth Anand is set on a huge budget and will reportedly be a part of their spy universe which will also have franchises like Tiger & War. Pathan will reportedly have a cameo by Salman Khan as Tiger too.

3) Ganapath

Along with Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff announced yet another Bollywood biggie in November. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is a dystopian action thriller which will gon on floors this year and will release in 2022.

4) Om: The Battle Within

Aditya Roy Kapur created a stir in 2020 with his role in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. But 2021 will be bigger for him as he will come on the big screen with Om: The Battle Within. The first look of the film has already been released and it has created waves in the industry.

Om will have Sanjana Sanghi opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

5) Mission Lion

Though Akshay Kumar has several films lined up for release in 2021 and 2022, Mission Lion is one of the recent and big announcements from him. The film will bring him back with Jagan Shakti for the second part of their Mission series.

After hitting the bull’s eye at the Bollywood box office with Mission Mangal, this time the actor-duo will make a sci-fi entertainer.

6) Thank God

When there’s so much action, drama, sci-fi, then comedy is also mandatory. Ajay Devgn along with Rakulpreet Singh & Sidharth Malhotra will do it for the audience.

Indra Kumar directorial Thank God was announced recently as an upcoming comedy film which will surely entertain masses.

7) Animal

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently announced his 2nd Bollywood film with a breathtaking first look teaser video. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra promises to be a super intense one.

8) Fighter

Fans have been waiting for a long time to see Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone together on the big screen. Earlier it was supposed to happen with Satte Pe Satta remake but it didn’t work out.

However, it was announced on the birthday of HR that the superstar will be coming with Deepika Padukone for another biggie titled Fighter. The film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and is already creating huge waves on social media thanks to the excellent announcement.

9) The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal & Aditya Dhar together gave one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019 i.e. URI: The Surgical Strike. Now they are coming back with another Bollywoood biggie. The Immortal Ashwatthama will be a sci-fi film based on a character of Mahabharata. The first look posters of the film have garnered a huge response on social media as well as trade.

Some of the other biggies which are slated to release in next couple of years are Bellbottom, Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi, ’83, Prithviraj, Satyameva Jayate 2, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Maidaan, Golmaal 5, Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, Shameshera, Antim, Mayday.

Which is your most awaited upcoming Bollywood film among these?

