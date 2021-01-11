Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen is on cloud nine after the trailer of her debut short film ‘Suttabaazi’ has made its way into our hearts. After you watch the trailer, we are sure that even you would say that it does not look like her debut. Well, Koimoi got a chance to speak to the budding actor, and she revealed a lot about herself and her mother.

Advertisement

We know that every Sushmita fan must be having a favourite film of the actress. But, you will be shocked to hear her daughter’s answer when we asked her to talk about her favourite film of Sushmita.

Advertisement

Renee Sen replied, “Actually more than her film I love Aarya, but if you ask me film, then it is Main Hoon Na. I can’t watch the film that she cries in. Even in Main Hoon Na, she cries so I just fast forward that. That’s why I don’t watch the film that she cries in. I still cry! Aarya also I wanted to cry when she cried on-screen, even now!”

Renee Sen also revealed the exact moment when she realized that she wanted to become an actor. “When I was on the sets of Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya is when I saw her acting, and I saw what she did, so that is when I thought that this looks fun and this looks interesting, and I want to do it. But, I also realize that it is one thing to see your parents do something and it’s one thing to actually do it yourself. To be able to make decisions yourself is not easy. So, slowly-slowly with every passing day, I am understanding that this is what I want to do and Suttabaazi and being on set is what consolidated my dreams.”

We are sure that Renee has a perfect mentor in Sushmita Sen, and she is going to do a great job walking in the footsteps of her mother.

Well, talking about Sushmita’s reaction to Suttabaazi, Renee Sen revealed, “She got emotional. It was very sweet. I got goosebumps coz I was like ‘wow that is me.'”

We are sure that Sushmita Sen must be a very proud mother. Have you seen the trailer of Suttabaazi yet?

Must Read: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Blessed With A Baby Girl, Check Out The Beautiful Announcement!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube