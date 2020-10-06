Sushmita Sen’s Daughter Renée Makes Her Bollywood Debut, Looks Promising Like Her Mother In These Pics

Sushmita Sen is one of the most beautiful actresses in the world. The poise and elegance this woman carry remain unmatched till date in the Bollywood industry. Lately, the ex-Miss Universe is making headlines for her elder daughter, Renée Sen’s Bollywood debut.

Renée is 20-year-old and already looks promising as her mother on the big screen. Time and again, we have seen mother posting videos and pictures on social media to give her fans a glimpse of her personal life with daughters.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Renée Sen’s Bollywood debut film is titled Suttabaazi and revolved around the relationship between a mother and daughter in the lockdown period. The makers have also promised that the film will have a strong women empowerment theme and the 20-year-old Renée will be seen playing the role of a rebellious daughter.

The film is being directed by Kabeer Khurana and sharing the pictures on social media, he captioned it, “Suttabaazi – coming soon! Introducing Renée Sen with Rahul Vohra (Swades, Made in Heaven) and Komal Chhabria (Padmaavat, Mardaani 2).”

Sharing another picture on Instagram, Kabeer captioned it, “Together. Questioning the morality of cigarettes.”

Looks impressive, isn’t it?

A while ago, Sushmita Sen wished daughter Renée on her 20th birthday on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note along with her pictures. The caption read, “Happyyyy Birthday my first love!!! 😍❤️💋💝🌈⭐️😀 WE ARE 21 👊💃🏻😄 What a journey this has been shona…one that has definitely brought me closer to God!!! I pray you find the courage to be the most authentic version of yourself & always be relentless in the pursuit of your happiness…May all your dreams manifest with hard work & undying passion!!🤗❤️💋 Come on big girl…the world awaits!!! 😉😁💃🏻I love you infinity Renee!!#duggadugga Maa, Alisah @rohmanshawl 🎵💃🏻🥰 P.S. Renee’s photo shoot by Maa!! 😁⭐️ #milestone #21years #daughter #birthday #motherhood 💝🤗😇”

Those are some cute mushy pictures of Sen family, we must say.

We can’t wait for Renée Sen to make her mother Sushmita Sen proud. All the best, you.

