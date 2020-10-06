Bell Bottom Team Can't Stop Praising Producer Vashu Bhagnani

After months of production shutdowns, everyone is eager to get the cameras rolling again. Having said that, producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment are the first ones to have finished filming the shooting of Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar in lead. The team has successfully completed whole shoot of the film following all necessary norms and precautions.

As a responsible producer, the production house undertook the overall responsibility of ensuring that appropriate standards of health and safety were achieved and maintained throughout the production process. They dedicated a quality time during quarantine to plan out health and safety measures along with other necessary pre-production activities. Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh took to their social media handles to express gratitude towards producer Vashu Bhagnani – the man who made it all happen.

Jackky wrote, ”The man who silently made it all happen!! They dont make them like u any more. Take a bow!! A big thank you for helping us achieve the impossible and to create history while keeping the entire crew safe #OurManOfTheMatch ❤️

#BellBottomTeaser #Bellbottom #VashuBhagnani #appreciationpost”

The team of the movie is very pleased and grateful to have worked with remarkable producers and production house. Some of the members took to their respective social media handles to appreciate the hard work put in by Vashu, Jackky and the entire team of Pooja Entertainment to ensure their safety.

Speaking on the safety actor Anirudh Dave said, “And its wrap #bellbottom, pleased to work with sir @akshaykumar wonderful producers who kept the safety uttermost. All well that ends well thank you @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani Dir sahab @ranjit_tiwari and @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain @aseem_arora

thank you.”

Adding onto it, Abhijit Lahiri who will be seen in the movie shared, “After the Start to End shooting … On the way to London … Enjoyed the whole Schedule of Bell Bottom … Thank You Pooja Entertainment … Thanks for taking care … Fooding Lodging … During the entire 2 months Schedule … Everybody are in Good Health and Happy .#Thankyoupoojaentertainment #stopblindgossip”

Even Resh lamba wrote, “It was really commendable the way everything was being taken care of, Kudos to the team BellBottom. Thankyou for taking good care of all the crue and the cast. Thankyou for the way, you people took good care of the team as far as corona safety measures are concerned. इस नए दौर के सिनेमा के, नए अनुभव का स्वागत है। #thankyoupoojaentertainment #stopblindgossip”

Jackky Bhagnani is the youngest producer to have achieved this status of starting and completing the entire movie amidst the pandemic.

The entire team including the cast and crew headed back to India after completing the shoot. The movie has been shot in the highlands of Scotland and will have a theatrical release on 2nd April 2021.

