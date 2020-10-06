The most important part in Sushant Singh Rajput is being played by social media. Be it questioning the authorities or standing against the ill-framing of the late actor, SSR fans have really lit up the battle for justice. But apart from sticking loyal with the motive, there are some users making it a mere political battle and intentionally targeting some specific people.

Expectedly, these users are nothing but fake social media accounts or what we refer them as bots. We are witnessing that from past few months, there’s an excessive trolling of Mumbai police and ruling political allies in Maharashtra. Also, there are several accounts who are specifically targeting the Mumbai Police Commissioner. These accounts are spread over Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Now, looking into the matter, an FIR has been lodged against such accounts. It is learnt, while most of them comprise of fake accounts, there are also some real profiles. The complaint has been lodged under the 67 IT act. As per DCP Rashmi Karandikar, these profiles are targeting commissioner and Mumbai police with abusive language.

Also, it is learnt that another FIR has been filed against the user who has morphed the image of Commissioner’s official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Dr Sudhir Gupta, the doctor who led AIIMS’ panel investigating late actor’s Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, clarified his stand in the case calling it a suicide and not murder. The alleged reports of tampering the evidence were also doing rounds on social media. AIIMS’ report was sent to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

Finally, there’s something from CBI on the reports they’ve received from AIIMS. As AIIMS has sent the report to CBI, the officials informed, “The Medical Board has submitted the report directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the Medical Board would have to be obtained from the CBI.”

ANI took to its Twitter handle to share the update, “CBI investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing, and all the aspects are being looked meticulously: Spokesperson, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)”

