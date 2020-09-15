Actress Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl have been dating for almost two years now. Rohman frequently accompanies her and her daughters Renee and Alisah to family events. Both have been quite active on social media and have been setting couple goals on Instagram.

The gorgeous star recently uploaded a fun video with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Instagram. In the video, he can be seen getting goofy with beau Rohman while using an Instagram filter. Using the puppy filter, both greeted fans warmly and wished them to love in a sweet video.

Sushmita shared the video with a caption, “#livesession #sharing #cartoons #love #laughter #happyvibes #us @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!! Mmuuuah #yourstruly.”

Watch the video here:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were goofing around with puppy filter leaving everyone in awe of their cute banter. In the video, she also said, “If this doesn’t make your day, I don’t know what would.” The actress seemed happy and cheerful. She also informed the fans that they had a long day and that they were tired but they wanted to speak to their fans and so they shared the video on Instagram.

Many fans also liked the video and commented on her post. They mentioned that the video was adorable.

Recently, Sushmita Sen also shared a pensive note on Instagram about current culture. Many fans also agreed with the actress. She wrote, “Our culture has accepted two huge lies…the first that if you disagree with someone you must hate them. The second is that if you love someone means you agree with everything they believe or do. Both are nonsense. You don’t have to compromise convictions to be compassionate”.

Take a look at her post:

