Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: From Ajay Devgn In Tanhaji To Sushant Singh Rajput In Dil Bechara

Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: As we have already entered the major categories of our audience poll awards for the year, today we’ll take a look at the best performance by an actor. From Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji to Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, we’ve compiled a list of all the actors who gave memorable performances last year.

Let’s take a look at the nominees of Best Actor Of 2020:

Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji)

Ajay Devgn packs a punch with his explosive performance in Tanhaji. He makes you feel for the character & more importantly gets all the nuances on point. His power-packed presence indeed keeps the intrigue alive.

Saif Ali Khan (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Saif Ali Khan, without a single iota of doubt, is the best ageing Khan of Bollywood. There could’ve been no better actor than him to portray Jazz, and he breathes in a whole of swag to the character. A tailor-made role for Saif flawlessly performed & intriguingly written.

Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

This is Irrfan Khan’s playground in which we all know he’ll never settle less than a home run. His control over emotional sequences makes this performance even more special. Irrfan uses his power of making you laugh and moist your eyes at his command. We miss you, Irrfan!

Kunal Kemmu (Lootcase)

If you think some actors in Bollywood don’t get the roles they deserve, well here’s the treasure you’ve been waiting for. Let’s accept the fact that Kunal Kemmu is one of the most underrated and underutilised talents. If you loved him as a devious cop in Malang, you’d enjoy him portraying a common man. His comic timing is outstanding, and his talent is rightly used this time. If Bollywood doesn’t write better roles for Kunal after this movie, it will be a huge disappointment.

Sushant Singh Rajput (Dil Bechara)

Sushant Singh Rajput brings every frame to life for most of the times. Though his character Manny is a straight lift, adding the filmy quirks in it helps it to grow gradually. His exhilarating liveliness goes straight through your heart because of the fact that this is the last time you’ll see it. An ironical end to the journey of an artist who will be remembered for the great human being and actor he was. There’s a scene in which Manny says, “Let’s pretend that I’m not dying.” Yes, Sushant, we all will pretend this forever for you!

Akshay Kumar (Laxmmi)

Akshay’s portrayal as Laxmii is what wins him brownie points as an actor. He just beautifully explodes in the song Bumbholle proving why he’s the perfect choice among the A-listers to do such kind of role.

Abhishek Bachchan (Ludo)

Abhishek Bachchan is the character holding the emotional connect with the film. His track with Inayat Verma remains to be the soul of the film. Basu gets the best out of Abhishek & gifts us a side of him we probably only had a hint of. First Kashyap (Manmarziyaan) and now Basu, Anurags continue to be his lucky charm.

