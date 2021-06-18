Ekta Kapoor, one of the producers of the 2016 film Udta Punjab, took to social media on Thursday to celebrate five years of the film’s release date.

Ekta recalled the amount of stress she had to go through with the film being leaked online and awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and being called the “poster girl of misfortune”.

“Censor issues n then the film leaked! D maximum stress I had was that year! Second film that leaked was a month later!! Both stuck at d censors! Five flops n being called ‘poster girl of misfortune’ by my fav director. I think d only professional high point was d love #udtapunjab got! Even after the madness to d release. A movie that weaved stories of many and dropped brutal truth bombs. Celebrating #5YearsOfUdtaPunjab,” Ekta Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

The Abhishek Chaubey directorial Udta Punjab starred Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor recently released the third season if her hit romantic series, Broken But Beautiful. The show was led by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi for its first two seasons.

The latest season marked the digital debut of Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The show opened up to rave reviews from the critics as well as the viewers.

