Loki episode 3 is here & though it may not have answered all the questions fans were hoping for, it reveals one crucial detail that could be a game-changer for the fans of ‘God Of Mischief’. Lady Loki (played by Sophia Di Martino) doesn’t like to be addressed as a ‘Loki’, and there’s not much explanation around it in this one.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki has never crossed the path of love before, and this episode seems to have thrown him right into the pit. In episode 2, he left Mobius (Owen Wilson) following what we all were addressing back then as Lady Loki. But, as in our Loki Episode 2 discussion article, we had said that Marvel isn’t lazy to call her that. We hate to say this, but we told you so & she’s not Lady Loki!

1. Sylvie Laufeydottir or Lushton?

From the last week’s episode, a document was leaked reading Lady Loki’s name as Sylvie Laufeydottir. To all those not keeping track, Loki’s real full name is Loki Laufeyson & this only confused things up. With all hints of the mystery lady being Lady Loki, where did Sylvie came into the picture from? Well, we might have some theories.

Sylvie possesses the power of enchantment & her first name is the same as Marvel’s Sylvie Lushton, who Loki creates. But, if she’s Lushton, why did the document read Laufeydottir? Lushton, in the comics’ story, has been on her way to be like Amora The Enchantress. Lushton, too, has the superpower of enchantment & the shade of green she exudes also reminds us a lot of Amora. Is Sylvie the enchantress we all have been waiting for? Fun fact: Tom Hiddleston, way back in 2013, had apparently pitched Marvel to make a duo movie having Loki paired up with the Enchantress. Is that happening eight years later in the form of a web show?

2. Loki & Sylvie are canonically bisexuals!

This would undoubtedly be the most significant revelation making the fans go batsh*t crazy on social media. Loki being gender fluid has been a topic of discussion over the first couple of episodes among fans, without knowing Marvel will put a full stop in the immediate next episode. While getting to know each other, Loki asks Sylvie if someone is waiting for her at the other part of this crusade. After her answer, Sylvie shoots a question every fan wanted to know the answer to.

The conversation reveals both Loki & Sylvie being canonically bisexuals. This ends the debate of Loki being gay or him being straight. He’s a BI & this has come as a celebration for the fans. A brief moment also has Loki, Sylvie talking about ‘love’ & it ends up the former giving a ‘daggering’ response to it.

3. “Love is a dagger…”

If there’s one conversation that would be ignored by many is when Tom Hiddleston’s Loki gives the example of love being a dagger. When Sylvie asks her what’s love, Loki blanks for a moment, but after getting drunk & singing Asgardian songs, he comes up with a metaphor of ‘love is a dagger’. “It’s a weapon to be wielded far away or up close. You can see yourself in it. It’s beautiful until it makes you bleed. But ultimately, when you reach for it….”

“It isn’t real,” Sylvie finishes. His nature of being a trickster & a God Of Mischief has landed him into many troublesome situations. His learning of being an adopted kid, not being the favourite child, him seeking Odin’s validation, blaming himself for the death of his mother – Loki has faced too many tragedies for a character that has got his solo project as a web show a decade after his first appearance. Why, out of everything in the world, he chose to compare love with a dagger? This could either be just one of those impromptu Loki references, or there’s a whole lot of depth to it we might get after the show is over.

4. TVA is the real villain?

Loki understands how all the variants in TVA aren’t created by the timekeepers, but they’re being lied to about the same. There’s a strong possibility the real evil is actually residing in TVA & Sylvie is here to accomplish that task. For a short sequence in the episode, we see Ravonna Renslayer (played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw) facing Loki & Sylvie with her army.

If TVA is actually wrongly manipulated by timekeepers, what about Mobius? Is he a part of it all, or he’s in the list of many victims TVA is lying to? Loki episode 2, apart from being all about a flawless three-colour (Pink, Purple & Dark Blue) picturesque cinematography, revolved majorly around developing the chemistry between the two leads. All of this came at the cost of trading Loki’s bromance with Mobius. Did we miss Mobius? Hell, yes!

5. Loki to help Mobius from TVA?

Another theory that pops up from Loki Episode 3 is how Mobius could also be manipulated like other variants & he must’ve actually ridden a jet-ski in his pre-TVA life. That could be the reason why he adores jet-skis so much because he’s emotionally connected to them from his life before TVA. Could all this be a Renslayer’s vicious plan of overthrowing timekeepers? Are timekeepers even a thing? Remember how Renslayer’s didn’t clearly answer Mobius’ question about them in episode 2?

Mobius could finally reunite with Loki in episode 4 & we could already visualise the scene where they would discuss TVA being a sham. Renslayer’s warning to Mobius that this could be his last mission if anything goes wrong states how he could be in trouble. Who would he run for help? Of course, Loki & Sylvie.

6. Just a little over 30 minutes episode, why?

Yes, Loki Episode 3 doesn’t have as much going as the first two episodes, but I’m pretty sure this lays base to a lot of chaos coming ahead. Clocking at around 35-36 minutes (minus the credit sequence), there should be a solid reason why Marvel has kept this short. They could’ve easily gone for 10 minutes more, either adding clutter to whatever was there or extending the timing, which might’ve shown them exiting Lamentis (the planet Loki, Sylvie are on) crashing into the TVA.

