Adapted from L.J. Smith’s The Vampire Diaries, this The CW show ran from 2009 to 2017. Consisting of 8 seasons, the show aired over 170 episodes and featured tons of characters. Given how long the show ran and how many years have passed since we doubt many of you TVD fans remember the first words the show’s main actors said.

Advertisement

Do you remember who the first person to speak in the show was? Or what was Damon’s line – that pretty much became iconic every time he met his brother? We bet you have forgotten it all. But fear now, we are here to refresh your memory and get you nostalgic.

Advertisement

So get ready to go back in time as we tell you the first words Stefan, Elena, Damon, Bonnie, Caroline, and the rest of their gang said on The Vampire Diaries.

Stefan Salvatore

The first words we hear in the show are via a voice-over by Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore. The first dialogues on The Vampire Diaries were, “For over a century, I have lived in secret; hiding in the shadows, alone in the world. Until now. I am a vampire. And this is my story.”

Elena Gilbert

The main female protagonist of The Vampire Diaries, the first words we hear Nina Dobrev’s Elena Gilbert say are, “Dear diary, today will be different. It has to be. I will smile, and it will be believable. My smile will say “I’m fine, thank you.” “Yes, I feel much better.” I will no longer be the sad little girl who lost her parents. I will start fresh, be someone new. It’s the only way I’ll make it through.”

Damon Salvatore

Ian Somerhalder’s Damon Salvatore first dialogue ironically is also his last line in the show. Do you remember what it is? Well, Damon’s first and last words on The Vampire Diaries were, “Hello, brother”. I bet every TVD fan knew and will never forget this one (wink!)

Bonnie Bennett

One of the strongest witches in the entire TVD universe, Kat Graham’s Bonnie Bennett’s first words were heard while interacting with her friends in school. They were, “So Grams is telling me I’m psychic. Our ancestors were from Salem, witches and all that, I know, crazy, but she’s going on and on about it, and I’m like, put this woman in a home already! But then I started thinking, I predicted Obama and I predicted Heath Ledger, and I still think Florida will break off and turn into little resort islands…Elena! Back in the car.”

Matt Donovan

One of the only humans to stay human till the very end of The Vampire Diaries was Zach Roerig’s Matt Donovan. His first words were uttered at Mystic Grill while interacting with Tyler Lockwood. They were, “Thanks, Vick.” Before he turned to his friend and said, “Please tell me you’re not hooking up with my sister.”

Caroline Forbes

The vampire who gave birth to twin witches, Candice King’s Caroline Forbes’ first words were to Elena while in school. They were, “Elena. Oh, my god.”

Alaric Saltzman

The vampire hunter who came to Mystic Falls to find the vampire who killed his wife was a high school teacher in The Vampire Diaries. Matt Davis’ first words as Alaric Saltzman were addressed to his class and were simple – “Good morning, everyone.”

Tyler Lockwood

The first werewolf we met in the TVD universe was Michael Trevino’s Tyler Lockwood. His first words were to his on-again, off-again girlfriend/b*tty call and were – “Hey, Vicki. I knew I’d find you here with the crackheads.”

Katherine Pierce

The first words uttered by the doppelganger Katherine Pierce was one filled with attitude. This character, also played by Nina Dobrev, said, “Please, call me Katherine.”

Enzo St John

Though he makes his entry almost as the show was wrapping up, he left a lasting impression on all. His death is capable of bringing tears to all TVD fans eyes. His first words on the show were, “Welcome. Dr Whitmore never gets tired of watching us vampires heal.”

Jeremy Gilbert

Steven R. McQueen’s Jeremy Gilbert was a regular on The Vampire Diaries, and his first words were while in Gilbert’s kitchen. They were, “Is there coffee?”

Jenna Gilbert

Sara Canning’s Jenna Sommers was one of the sweetest and most innocent characters on the show who dies an untimely death. Even though we cried when Klaus Mikaelson killed her, her first words were filled with love and concern for her recently orphaned niece and nephew. They were, “Toast. I can make toast.”

Did you remember any of these The Vampire Diaries character’s first lines? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Elizabeth Olsen AKA Wanda Opens Up On Auditioning For Daenerys Targaryen In Game Of Thrones: “It Was Awful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube