WWE is all set to surprise viewers by setting up a new feud between Bobby Lashley and Kofi Kingston. The match got confirmed during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Advertisement

Last weekend, we saw Bobby Lashley defending his title successfully against Drew McIntyre. He got an expected help from MVP in defeating the Scottish Psychopath. The result was predictable as Vince McMahon wants Bobby to dominate the company, and also, he has been planned to be booked for Brock Lesnar’s return (not official though).

Advertisement

From the last few days, there have reports on social media and even fans speculated that Kofi Kingston will challenge Bobby Lashley at Money In The Bank 2021. What’s more interesting is that Kofi is said to bring the title change. For the unversed, Kofi had been part of the title match picture from the last few weeks. Surprisingly, his feud was pushed on a backburner. Well, it’s better late than never!

Money In The Bank 2021 is scheduled to take place on 18th July 2021.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley has been rooting for his match with Brock Lesnar, ever since he returned to WWE. In fact, his comeback of 2018 had only one major motive and that’s fighting Brock.

Talking to TV Insider, he had said, “Hopefully, the stars align for both of us. Maybe it will happen when we are 60. I’ll tell you every day I post a picture of anything on social media, people will say they want me and Brock. We have to give it to him.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates from the pro-wrestling world!

Must Read: Fast & Furious 9 Box Office: Vin Diesel Led Film Earns Over 2160 Crores! Set For A Blockbuster Release In The US

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube