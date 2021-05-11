Drew McIntyre is enjoying his A-game in WWE. Ever since he defeated Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36, he has been projected as one of the top guys in the promotion. Reversing his image, Drew is now a good guy for fans, which is why many were surprised when he lost at Wrestlemania 37. Fans thought the promotion would give him a moment in front of the live arena. After tons of questions raised on WM loss, Drew has finally opened up. He even spoke on a difference between him and John Cena.

Drew had a fight against Bobby Lashley at Wrestlemania 37 for a title. Against the people’s choice, Lashley retained his title and expectedly, fans booed him. Talking about the same, Drew explained it was important for him to lose as people only relate to those who are flawed.

In a chat with Sunday Night’s Main Event, Drew McIntyre said, “I honestly think it’s important for my character. Aside from making a main event performer that Brock (Lesnar) did for me the year prior, or cementing a main event performer in Lashley, which I think is very important for the future, I think (it was important) for my character.”

Drawing a comparison between him and John Cena, Drew McIntyre said, “I think losing is important for me as a character and I think that’s part of my story that I have to keep overcoming all the time. I’m not superman like (John) Cena was a Superman and he’d always overcome all the time but people struggle to relate to Superman. I’m more like Batman like I’m very flawed in many ways.”

Was it a praise or a slight dig at John Cena? We’re still confused. Let us know what do you think of Drew’s comments.

