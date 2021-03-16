Wrestlemania 37 is less than a month away from taking place and we are witnessing some really changes to speculated storylines. The moment Bobby Lashley became WWE champion by defeating The Miz at RAW, everyone was assured that Brock Lesnar’s return is on the cards. But to everyone’s surprise, we have got something new.

Brock returning and challenging Lashley was a dream match for many, even the champ himself. Also, as WWE is returning to mania in the presence of a live audience, it was said to be a perfect set up for the company to take out that trump card of the beast. Not to forget, it would have been highly profitable from the box office’s perspective. Unfortunately, it’s now Drew McIntyre who’ll be going one on one with the ‘all mighty’.

Yes, Drew McIntyre has been officially booked for WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at Wrestlemania 37. Not just that, even official posters have been rolled by the company. So, we can say that Brock Lesnar is officially out of the game now. The announcement was made during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Now, it will be interesting to see how the storyline between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre’s build-up, especially after Fastlane.

What are your thoughts on Wrestlemania 37 title match? Are you going to miss Brock Lesnar? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, Wrestlemania 37 is slated to take place on 10th and 11th April 2021 at 7 E/4 P.

As we’ll be back to live audience tradition after an empty arena at Wrestlemania 36, WWE is planning to rope in permission for as many attendees as possible.

