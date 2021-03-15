Just a couple of days ago, we told you that celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Nick Jonas were all set to announce the nominations, and now they have. The Oscars 2021 nominations are finally here, and its an exciting one. Leading with the most nominations is David Fincher’s Mank with 10 nominations as the 93rd Oscars.
Advertisement
While Mank has been nominated for best director, best actor, best-supporting actress, best picture and more, coming close to it in a number of nods is The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Each of these films received 6 mentions in the Oscars 2021 nominations.
Advertisement
Following them is Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman with received five nods. Sit back and take a look at the complete Oscars 2021 nomination list here:
Trending
Best Picture
The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
Mank (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman -Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States v. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward (Pixar)
Over the Moon (Netflix)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)
Soul (Pixar)
Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Nina Pedrad
The Father – Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Nomadland -Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami – Kemp Powers
The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah – Screenplay by Will Berson, Shaka King; Story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman -Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
Best Original Song
Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah) – Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7) -Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
Húsavík (Eurovision Song Contest) – Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
Io Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead) – Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
Speak Now (One Night in Miami) – Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard
Mank -Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari -Emile Mosseri
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Sound
Greyhound – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
Mank – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
News of the World – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
Soul – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
Sound of Metal – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Best Costume Design
Emma -Alexandra Byrne
Mank – Trish Summerville
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
Mulan – Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)
Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)
Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World – Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Phedon Papamichael
Best Documentary Feature
Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)
Crip Camp (Netflix)
The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)
My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
Time (Amazon Studios)
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)
A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)
Do Not Split (Field of Vision)
Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)
A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)
Best Film Editing
The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
Best International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma -Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson
Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff
Pinocchio – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti
Best Production Design
The Father – Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton
Mank – Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
News of the World – Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters -Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
Mulan – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan – Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
Tenet – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
The Oscar 2021 will telecast live on Sunday, April 25, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. During the nomination announcements, it was revealed that the Oscar ceremony will take place at both L.A.’s Union Station and the Dolby Theatre. Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh are producing the telecast.
Who do you see taking home the trophy? Do let us know in the comments below.
Must Read: When Kim Kardashian Posed As Virgin Mary & Netizens Couldn’t Make Peace With The Fact
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement