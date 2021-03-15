Just a couple of days ago, we told you that celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Nick Jonas were all set to announce the nominations, and now they have. The Oscars 2021 nominations are finally here, and its an exciting one. Leading with the most nominations is David Fincher’s Mank with 10 nominations as the 93rd Oscars.

While Mank has been nominated for best director, best actor, best-supporting actress, best picture and more, coming close to it in a number of nods is The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Each of these films received 6 mentions in the Oscars 2021 nominations.

Following them is Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman with received five nods. Sit back and take a look at the complete Oscars 2021 nomination list here:

Best Picture

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman -Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States v. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward (Pixar)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

Soul (Pixar)

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Nina Pedrad

The Father – Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nomadland -Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami – Kemp Powers

The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah – Screenplay by Will Berson, Shaka King; Story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman -Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Best Original Song

Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah) – Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7) -Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

Húsavík (Eurovision Song Contest) – Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

Io Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead) – Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

Speak Now (One Night in Miami) – Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard

Mank -Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari -Emile Mosseri

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Sound

Greyhound – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

News of the World – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Sound of Metal – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Best Costume Design

Emma -Alexandra Byrne

Mank – Trish Summerville

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth

Mulan – Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)

Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)

Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World – Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Phedon Papamichael

Best Documentary Feature

Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

Crip Camp (Netflix)

The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Time (Amazon Studios)

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)

A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)

Do Not Split (Field of Vision)

Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)

Best Film Editing

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma -Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson

Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti

Best Production Design

The Father – Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

Mank – Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

News of the World – Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters -Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

The Midnight Sky – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Mulan – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan – Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

Tenet – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

The Oscar 2021 will telecast live on Sunday, April 25, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. During the nomination announcements, it was revealed that the Oscar ceremony will take place at both L.A.’s Union Station and the Dolby Theatre. Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh are producing the telecast.

Who do you see taking home the trophy? Do let us know in the comments below.

