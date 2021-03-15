Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in the headlines ever since they stepped down from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. The two even appeared on Oprah’s interview recently and fans even got a glimpse of their son’s Archie’s little farm for chickens.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also made accusations of racism against the British Royal family. It is also worth pointing out that the couple has moved from the UK to Canada, Los Angeles and then Montecito after they stepped down from their royal roles.

The latest report from TMZ revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry witnessed an intruder on their property twice in December 2020. A 37-year-old man named Nickolas Brooks had trespassed the couple’s home on Christmas Eve. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officers let Brooks off with a warning.

The report further revealed that Brooks was unfazed by the warning and trespassed the Duke and Duchess’ Montecito home once more on 26 December 2020. Following this, he was arrested by the cops and has been booked on one count of misdemeanour trespassing.

However, it is not clear whether Meghan and Harry were at home at the time when Brooks invaded the property after driving from Ohio.

Last week, Prince Harry recounted that how he was worried about his family’s safety after their location in Canada was leaked to the paparazzi. He further stated that he no longer gets security and has been cut off financially by his family after he and Meghan and announced their decision to step back.

