Ever since Mohit Suri announced his superhit film’s sequel, Ek Villain fans cannot keep calm. Well, after the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have been lifted, the shooting for many film projects have begun. Ek Villain 2 team has also started filming, and reports say that Disha Patani and John Abraham have already started shooting.

Now, the recent pictures from the sets have got us all excited. Disha and John’s picture from the sets have gone viral, and they look absolutely gorgeous. Keep scrolling further to check out the picture.

In the pictures which have broken the internet today, Disha Patani can be seen wearing a grey coloured bathrobe. It is not very clear from the picture, but fans are speculating that the actress might be filming a bikini scene hence the bathrobe. Also, John Abraham was clicked at the shoot location wearing a black hoodie and black track pants. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Disha Patani was spotted by the paparazzi hopping onto an auto-rickshaw post wrapping up the shoot for the day. The actress was seen sporting a baby pink jacket and a pair of peach coloured shorts.

For the unversed, Ek Villain 2 is a sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 film titled Ek Villain. The Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer crossed the 100-crore mark and proved to be a major blockbuster. We hope that even the sequel does wonders too.

This film reunites Disha Patani and Mohit Suri after Malang. Now everyone is excited to see what the duo creates this time. Disha also has Radhe all set for release on May 13 besides this film. How excited are you about this one?

