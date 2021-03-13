An FIR has been filed against actress Kangana Ranaut and her team associated with the upcoming part of Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. Writer Ashish Kaul has come out and claimed that he has the sole rights of the franchise i.e. biography on Didda: The Warrior Queen and revealed that the actress has stolen his story. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Now, for those of you who don’t know, Kangana acted and directed the first part Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi along with Krish and announced the sequel post the success of the film.

Advertisement

The complaint along with Kangana Ranaut also involves her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel and producer Kamal Jain. “Today, I embark upon a new journey of my life – a journey against white-collar crime, against blatant and brazen infringement of my intellectual property and for justice,” Ashish Kaul said in a statement to Times Of India.

Ashish continued and said, “After a tumultuous fortnight of coming to terms that people in power, people with might and money can steamroll the rights of content creators by misrepresenting and manipulating the letter and spirit of the law. This act involves taking a common citizen for granted who will not be easily entertained or helped by the police, added to it the reputation of the alleged popular public figure against whom a common citizen is seeking help from the police.”

The writer concluded by saying that, “Alas, their perception is nothing but the truth given the number of times this perception has been strengthened by the unhelpful attitude of law enforcement in such cases and I mean such typical cases where a commoner decides to raise his voice against the arm twisting, morale breaking and destructive deeds pursued by a public figure.”

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut stealing Ashish Kaul’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh & Others Rehearsing ‘Ghanan Ghanan’ Song From Lagaan In BTS Video Is Pure Nostalgia

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube