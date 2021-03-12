Actor Sumeet Vyas on Thursday posted a picture of himself on Instagram and added a gentle jibe at Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut in the caption of the image.

In the picture, Sumeet poses with as many as eight bodyguards and draws parallels with actress Kangana Ranaut, who is often spotted travelling with a strong blanket of security, especially after her multiple controversies.

“#feelingsecure. With so many bodyguards, even I can’t get through to me #behindthescenes #crowdmanagement #feltlikeKANGNA,” wrote Sumeet Vyas.

Sumeet Vyas’s post was flooded with comments, with followers pointing out at the hilarious hashtag. The actor was recently seen in the series “1962: The War In The Hills”.

Recently the actor in an exclusive chat with Koimoi spoke about many things, one of which was the politics of land making it to the visual content and many getting offended by it. He says the people who can induce the politics in their writing have his full support.

Sumeet Vyas said, “I am not a very political writer. So I don’t generally express my political opinions through stories. I don’t think I am good at that. I will not know when to stop and what to write. But I have a lot of empathy, and I passionately support people who are able to do that. I will always stand by them. Because being in a democracy, if you are not able to express yourself fully, then there is a problem. I may never want to be in those shoes, or I may not be the person to write it, that does not mean I won’t support my people.”

