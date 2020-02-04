Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kesari To Housefull 4, VOTE For The Best Production Design

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kesari to Housefull 4 we saw stories that relied on its production design. Not just coming across beautifully but also retaining the aura of the story, let’s take a look at the best production designs of the last year.

Sriram Iyengar & Sujeet Sawant (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi)

We see the aerial shots over the picturesque locations of Jhansi getting warned by Amitabh Bachchan’s magnificent baritone, about how our country is on the radar of British. Sriram Iyengar & Sujeet Sawant make sure to retain the epicness with their production design.

Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (Gully Boy)

Yes, the basic template of Gully Boy consists of a plot we’ve heard many times in Bollywood. An underdog with a talent aspires to go the distance, restrictions from the family, the society, confused love life, overcome the obstacles and beat all the odds. But, what makes this a special film is its execution and very meaningful cinematography. Jay Oza’s camera is convincingly legit. The way the camera moves through the narrow lanes of Mumbai, you become the eyes of those characters. Suzanne Caplan Merwanji just goes all desi with the sets.

Rita Ghosh (Sonchiriya)

Abhishek Chaubey has made ravines look beautiful like never before. He creates this world and just expects you to get lost in it. From downward sliding to tilted and zoom, Anuj has played with the angles to enhance the watching experience. It was tough for Rita Ghosh because she wasn’t availed the scenic liberty with this one.

Subrata Chakraborty & Amit Ray (Kesari)

Based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, which was unknown till now to the majority of us, Kesari does a wonderful job in informing us about this impossible courageous battle.Subrata Chakraborty & Amit Ray manage to scale-up the war scenes with the film’s sets.

Kshamata Sachin Gurav (Kalank)

Despite a ‘meh’ storyline, the makers made sure to make the film out-of-the-world (literally!). The palace shown in the film had a pond in it & the aesthetics were skillfully mastered. Kshamata focuses on every little detail to bring out the beauty from the sets.

Rajnish Hedao (Bharat)

Bharat relied more on the storyline but the era it was set in really helped it to look beautiful. It covers the timeline before 1947 to date and Rajnish Hedao just designs the sets accordingly.

Subrata Chakraborty & Amit Ray (Housefull 4)

The entire 1419 era of Housefull 4 screamed ‘grandeur’. Subrata Chakraborty & Amit Ray’s production design was not only authentic for a period drama but the fact that it was used in a comedy film made it look fresher.

Nitin Desai (Panipat)

It is an acquired taste because of its length and the material it portrays. Suckers for historical dramas will find themselves lost in the fascinating world designed by Ashutosh. Nitin Desai just sprinkles his usual magic on the sets to make them look and feel grand.

