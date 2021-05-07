Brock Lesnar knows his priorities. He loves money and is known to take fat paychecks from WWE. Speaking of the same, legend Kurt Angle talks about Brock‘s mindset when it comes to the pro-wrestling.

Advertisement

Kurt and Brock gave us one of the best feuds in WWE. Also, they entertained us with their on-screen bonding. To be more precise, Kurt worked very closely with the beast, and who better than he could describe Brock’s take on pro-wrestling. In a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt spoke about Brock’s attitude during the mid-2000s.

Advertisement

Kurt Angle said, “So he brought me over (to Japan), right, and did the job for me, and then he wanted to have the rematch (laughs) because he wanted to make more money. Brock Lesnar is all about money, and he is a very stern businessman. Everything is revolved around money for him. It’s money first, passion, second.”

For the unversed, Brock Lesnar left WWE in 2004 and then worked for New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). During this time, he even approached Kurt Angle for a match. No wonder, the beast made a lot of cash in the new promotion.

“Well, Brock did approach me about working with him in Japan, and I ended up going over for NJPW, and I had a match with Brock. We had a phenomenal match over there, and I won the world title from him, NJPW, New Japan Pro Wrestling world title,” Kurt Angle revealed.

Meanwhile, Brock had last appeared in WWE at Wrestlemania 36. He had a match with Drew McIntyre where he lost his title. Since then, he is a free agent and yet to make his return.

Must Read: Fifty Shades Of Grey Fame Jamie Dornan Once Admitted Visiting A S*x Dungeon To Get Into The Skin Of Christian Grey

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube