Just like last year, WWE announced some surprising releases for this year too, just after Wrestlemania 37. One name on the list that left everyone shocked is Samoa Joe. The decision saw criticism from fans and experts alike. Now, joining the bandwagon is a legend, Kurt Angle.

Advertisement

Just like any other fan, Kurt Angle is confused too. He shared that Samoa was someone who was strong and dominant enough to step up against WWE champion Bobby Lashley. He expected the feud between them, but instead, ended up getting shocked.

Advertisement

On his podcast, Kurt Angle said, “Joe was a very intense individual, and I’m surprised they released him. Especially with Bobby Lashley right now, they need some guys to go up against Bobby, and I thought Samoa Joe would be a great person to represent that spot, but unfortunately, they did let him go and I’m not sure why.”

For the unversed, it was back in February 2020 when Samoa Joe suffered a serious concussion and was out of action. Reportedly, he was desperate on getting cleared for his in-ring return. Insiders state that WWE didn’t want to continue with Joe due to his weight and age issues. He recently was seen on a commentary panel of Wrestlemania 37.

Along with Samoa Joe, other wrestlers who have been released includes- Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley and Wesley Blake.

Meanwhile, speaking of last year’s releases, WWE had fired big guns like Kurt Angle, Rusev and Zack Ryder.

Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves) were also released in 2020.

Must Read: Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Teaser Out & It’s So Similar Yet Different To Marvel’s Pure Magic!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube