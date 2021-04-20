Demi Lovato is one who is never afraid to speak her mind, but unfortunately, this good quality often ends making trouble. Recently, the same thing happened when the ‘Sober’ singer called out a small frozen yogurt shop for promoting toxic diet culture.

For the unversed, Demi often talks about how diet culture is restricting people from enjoying life wholeheartedly. Also, she loves creating awareness regarding eating disorder as she herself had been a long time sufferer. She recently took a dig at a small yogurt shop in Los Angeles for spreading diet culture by using words like “Guilt free cookies and cakes”, through an Instagram story.

Soon after posting a story, Demi Lovato received a backlash for targeting a small shop. After facing criticism, Demi shared a video and apologized. In the video, she said, “My intentions were not to come in and bully a small business. That was not it. I walked in, was so triggered that I left without froyo and it made me really sad and that’s just, that’s all it was. And I wanted to talk about that.”

“If we can make this environment safer for everyone, including people that are in recovery from an eating disorder… while also giving froyo to vegans and people with diabetes, let’s go. Let’s f–king go. Let’s do it. It just has to be clear. As someone that deals with an eating disorder, like, is in recovery from an eating disorder, I still to this day have a hard time walking into a froyo shop, ordering yogurt and being content with it and keeping it down. I know that seems like not a huge deal to a lot of people, but to me, it is,” Demi Lovato added.

See the video:

