Harry Potter is a fantasy movie series based on author J. K. Rowling’s books of the same name. The first film Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone released in 2001 and culminated 8 movies later with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011. Over the course decade, we fell in love with more than just the titular character and his two best friends.

Advertisement

From Albus Dumbledore to Severus Snape and even HP’s muggle family, many of the cast members found a place in our hearts. But since the wrapping of the final film – and even be before – a few members of the talented ensemble cast bid this world adieu.

Advertisement

Today we are sure to make all you Potterheads shed a tear or two as we bring you a list of Harry Potter actors who are no longer amongst us. We dearly miss these amazing actors.

Richard Harris

Richard Harris essayed the role of Professor Albus Dumbledore in the fantasy film franchise. The original Dumbledore, Richard, played the headmaster of Hogwarts in Philosopher’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets before his passing in 2002 at the age of 72. The actor was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease when he was once hospitalized with pneumonia.

Robert Knox

Though not a significant role in the Harry Potter films, Robert Knox made an appearance as Marcus Belby in Half-Blood Prince. The actor’s character was a Ravenclaw who caught the attention of Professor Slughorn and was part of his Slug Club. Unfortunately, Knox passed away at 18 years after being stabbed to death on May 24, 2008.

Richard Griffiths

Who doesn’t remember Richard Griffiths as one of Harry’s muggle relatives, uncle Vernon Dursley? The actor who first featured in Philosopher’s Stone also played a supporting character in Chamber of Secrets, Order of the Phoenix and Deathly Hallows – Part 1. The actor, who wasn’t like by many for his rude behaviour in the series, passed away on March 20, 2013, due to complications that arose from a heart surgery

Roger Lloyd Pack

Roger Lloyd Pack played Barty Crouch Sr in Harry Potter And The Goblet of Fire. The actor, who was killed by his on-screen son in the same movie, passed away on January 15, 2014, at age 69, after suffering from Pancreatic Cancer.

Dave Legeno

Dave Legeno played Fenrir Greyback, a werewolf involved with Lord Voldemort’s Death Eaters but did not carry the group’s sign. Also responsible for biting a young Remus Lupin (David Thewlis), Dave starred in the final three movies of the Harry Potter franchise – Half-Blood Prince, Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Deathly Hallows – Part 2. The actor passed away on July 2 or July 3, 2014, after suffering a heat stroke while hiking in Death Valley, California. His mortal remains were recovered a couple of days later.

Alan Rickman

There’s no one who will ever forget Alan Rickman’s performance as Professor Severus Snape. Over the course of the series, we learn that Alan’s character was not all bad but was, in fact, a guardian looking after Harry all through his school years. The talented actor, who appeared in all eight movies and played pivotal parts in each, passed away on January 14, 2016, after suffering from Pancreatic Cancer.

John Hurt

John Hurt essayed the role of Garrick Ollivander, the owner of Ollivanders, a prestigious shop in Diagon Alley that’s sells magical wands. The senior actor appeared in three films – Philosopher’s Stone and both parts of the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The actor passed away on January 25, 2017, after battling pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in June 2015.

Helen McCrory

Helen McCrory essayed the role of Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise. The actress had a very brief appearance in Goblet of Fire and then played a substantial role in Half-Blood Prince and The Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2. The actress passed away last Friday, April 16. 2021 after battling cancer.

May the souls of all these fallen Harry Potter star rest in peace.

Must Read: Paris Hilton Confesses She Suffered PTSD Due To Leaked S*x Tape: “I Felt Like My Life Was Over”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube