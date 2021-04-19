Melissa Viviane Jefferson popularly known as Lizzo by her stage name has become a huge name in recent years. From her incredible songs including ‘Truth Hurts’, ‘Good As Hell’ to always spreading body positivity messages with her red carpet appearances and Instagram post, the 32-year-old singer has definitely grown her fan following across the globe. And guess what, Lizzo just slid into Chris Evans aka Captain America’s Instagram DM.

Haha, no we aren’t kidding. We are serious. The Truth Hurts singer made a TikTok video about sliding into Evans’ DM and shared a video on the platform.

Sharing the video on TikTok, Lizzo wrote, “Don’t drink and DM, kids….For legal porpoises this is a joke”. The singer also shared the screenshot of her Instagram message in the video that she sent to Chris Evans aka Captain America and had a windy emoji, a basketball player and a ball.

The emoji signifies that she was shooting her shot but didn’t get any response from Captain America. He hasn’t even checked or opened the message yet.

If you’re a Lizzo fan you would know her love for Chris Evans because she has time and again spoken about it.

Lizzo says in the video, “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core.”

She continued and said, “Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing.”

Back in 2019, Lizzo made her love public for the first time – Chris Evans, after he tweeted a video of a little girl dancing on her song, Juice.

A month later, when the singer appeared at MTV Awards, an interviewer asked if she got any reply from Evans to which the Truth Hurts singer replied, “The f*** no.”

Lizzo continued and said, “It’s Chris Evans. He ain’t responding. If he responded, I wouldn’t be here right now. I would be on my honeymoon.”

Meanwhile, Chris was spotted romancing Lily James last year so it’s difficult to predict his relationship status right now.

