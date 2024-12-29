Back in the day, Nina Dobrev had to choose between Mystic Falls and 1920s Atlantic City. Yep, she was this close to joining HBO’s critically acclaimed Boardwalk Empire. The dealbreaker? A nudity clause that came with way too many question marks.

Dobrev spilled the tea during an interview for her Netflix flick The Out-Laws, and it’s a real “sliding doors” moment. “I wasn’t allowed to test for both The Vampire Diaries and Boardwalk Empire. And I didn’t know, like, how do you make a decision?” she revealed. Tough call, right? But the then-19-year-old wasn’t vibing with the Boardwalk Empire contract. “At some point, there might be nudity, and you’ll have to do it,” she remembered being told. Nope.

That clause was enough to nudge her toward the supernatural drama—and thank the vampire gods for that. Once she landed in Mystic Falls, Dobrev didn’t just play Elena Gilbert, the ultimate girl-next-door-turned-vampire—it was a one-woman show. Sweet, human Elena on one side, and on the other? The chaotic, scene-stealing doppelgänger Katherine Pierce.

And let’s talk about Katherine for a sec. Remember that jaw-dropper in the season 1 finale? Katherine waltzed into Elena’s life, stirred up chaos, and made viewers question everything. That moment? Classic TVD. But as much as fans loved Dobrev’s dual performances, pulling it off was no joke. Different styles, voices, and vibes for each character—and then acting against herself? It was a grind. Even The CW worried about burning her out, which likely led to Katherine being “killed off” for a while.

Now, what about Boardwalk Empire? Sure, it was a powerhouse series, dripping in prestige and Emmys, but let’s face it—Dobrev’s playful yet sharp energy probably wouldn’t have fit the Prohibition-era vibe. Still, imagining her in Nucky Thompson’s orbit is a wild thought.

In the end, Dobrev picked the path that let her sparkle—and sparkle she did. The Vampire Diaries catapulted her into superstardom, gave her a global fanbase, and proved she could tackle sweet and savage with ease. It’s a choice that didn’t just work out; it became legendary.

So, what’s the takeaway? Sometimes the riskiest moves are the ones you don’t make.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Taylor Swift Making Nashville Her Home Base Over LA & New York Because Of Travis Kelce?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News