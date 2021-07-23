Advertisement

WWE is on a roll after bringing John Cena back into the ring. Probably, it’s the best surprise return we have seen in several years. Post Cena, the promotion has brought back Goldberg, another veteran to attract the live crowd. But now, if reports are to be believed, two big guns- CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, are all set to join AEW. It’s said to be the biggest blow to Vince McMahon‘s company.

Even though there’s no official word on it, the reports are strong enough. It’s learned that Punk demanded a huge amount to join AEW. It’s unclear whether the deal has been locked or not. As we all know, Tony Khan and co. are offering some big deals to bring in some of the best names in the business, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Punk has agreed to join by signing a record-breaking deal.

It was in June 2014 when CM Punk last appeared on WWE. Ever since fans are waiting for his comeback like crazy but the man has maintained his stand of never ever joining the promotion.

Another man who is grabbing all the news is Daniel Bryan. Honestly speaking, Bryan didn’t have any sour relation with Vince or anyone in WWE. The only thing is, the ‘Yes’ superstar has been vocal about fighting for different promotions and exploring the different working environments. In the past, we have seen him being vocal about trying his hands on New Japan Pro Wrestling.

If Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer is to be believed, WWE is in talks with NJPW to strengthen their relations. On the other hand, AEW has already offered a working agreement with NJPW, to lift stars like Daniel Bryan.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days!

