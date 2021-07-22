The Family Man actress Priyamani married Mustafa Raj in 2017 and his first wife, Ayesha is challenging their marriage by insisting that she’s still married to Raj. The former couple has still not divorced each other and hence this claim. Read to know the scoop below.

The former couple shares two children together. Recently, Raj denied the charges of not paying the maintenance fees of his two children to Ayesha.

Ayesha in a conversation with ETimes, said, “Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani’s marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor.”

For the unversed, when the publication tried to contact Mustafa Raj, he denied the allegations and said, “The charges against me are false. I am paying the children’s maintenance to Ayesha regularly. She is simply trying to extort money from me.”

Mustafa also revealed that the couple has been staying separately since 2010 and filed for divorce in 2013 and said, “My marriage with Priyamani happened in 2017, why was Ayesha quiet for so long?”

As for the delay in pressing the charges, Ayesha said, “As a mother of two children, what can you do? One tries to sort it out amicably but only when it doesn’t work out, some steps need to be taken because you don’t want to lose out on time which he has been using against me now.”

For those of you who don’t know, Priyamani happens to be Vidya Balan’s cousin and is a popular actress in the South Film Industry. She was last seen in The Family Man 2 and made noise with her amazing performance opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

In one of the interviews, while promoting the show, the actress told Bollywood Bubble that her husband Mustafa Raj is ‘her lucky charm’.

What are your thoughts on Ayesha challenging Priyamani and Mustafa Raj’s marriage? Tell us in the comments below.

