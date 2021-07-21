Prabhas is undoubtedly in one of the busiest phases of his career. The actor is successfully juggling between the sets and shooting non stop to meet the numerous deadlines he is working on. One of the most spoken about movie that he is a part of is KGF director Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar, that also stars Shruti Haasan. The movie is one of the most anticipated ones and now there is an update.

For the unversed, it was recently when the makers of Salaar announced the movie in a massive affair, and the fans went crazy. The film went on floors post that, but the process ahead did not make that much buzz, and the team has already finished multiple schedules of the film. Turns out now Prabhas with the team is all set to shoot a magnum opus action scene for the interval point and below is all you need to know about the same. Scroll for more details.

Prabhas was yesterday spotted at Hyderabad airport. The reports now says that he is getting back on the sets of Salaar. The actor will be shooting for a special action midpoint sequence for the Interval. A lot of pre-production has gone into erecting huge sets for the sequence and the actor will be shooting there soon. The report on Gulte.com says that the shoot will be on for 2 weeks and comprise a lot of action moves.

It is also being said that a log of junior artists will be joining Prabhas in the Salaar interval scene, and Prashanth Neel has devised some crazy elevations and fight sequences. It is being touted to be one of the biggest highlights of the film. Shruti Haasan will not be joining the actor on this schedule.

After the film went on floors, the team had to stop working due to the pandemic. Further delay was due to Prabhas’ other projects that include Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and starring Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in it. Now the actor has silently finished the second schedule for Salaar too.

