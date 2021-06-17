Priyamani is basking high on the success of The Family Man Season 2. The 37-year-old actress plays an important role in the series of Suchi who happens to be Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari’s wife. In a recent interview, the beauty revealed how Shah Rukh Khan gave her ₹300 while they shot a song together for Chennai Express. Read to know the scoop below.

The National award-winning actress shot 1234 opposite SRK in Chennai Express and the song became really popular back in the day.

Talking about working with Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with Zoom, Priyamani said, he’s called the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ for a reason and he gave her ₹300 while shooting for a song together and she still carries it in her wallet. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Chennai Express also starred Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role and did incredibly well at the box office.

The Family Man actress said, “We shot this (song) in Wai for over five nights and it was great (experience). He (SRK) is called the Badshah of Bollywood for a reason. He is one of the biggest superstars we have in our country. And he never lets that success get into his head. As in terms of when we shoot, he is such a sweet guy and as normal as anybody can be. He makes everybody was comfortable around him. I think his persona, his charisma itself makes you love him more because of the human being that he is.”

Priyamani further added, “And he made me extremely comfortable right from day one – from the time I met him – I reached a day before we started the shoot. Right from that time till the time we finished the shoot, he has been an absolute sweetheart. He has taken care of all of us so well. So much so that in between, we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. He gave me 300 rupees which I still have with me in my wallet. He just makes you feel comfortable. He is such a sweet guy and as I said, he is one of the biggest superstars we have in our country.”

What are your thoughts on Priyamani’s experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

