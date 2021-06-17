Action star Vidyut Jammwal plays out his Harry Potter fantasy of riding a broom in a new Boomerang video he posted on Wednesday evening. His pet pup, at least, seems quite impressed!

Vidyut posted a boomerang video on Instagram, where he is seen leaping on and off an elevated platform outside his house, with a broom between his legs. His pet dog watches his antics intently and tries getting out of the way. In another clip, Vidyut is with another dog. He strikes a mock pose as if he is riding on the pet. In turn, the dog seems pleased and wags its tail.

“I am not showing off or bragging… But I am quite a big deal for my dogs,” Vidyut Jammwal captioned the clips.

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal has just finished shooting for the action thriller Sanak, which casts him opposite Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. Sanak marks Rukmini’s Bollywood debut.

Sanak is directed by Kanishk Varma, and also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia.

