Actress and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant on Wednesday posted an Instagram video that shows her getting her first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In the clip, Rakhi is seen singing a song while getting the jab.

“Ho gayi meri pehli dose! Ab wait karo meri new video ki (done with my first dose! Now wait for my new video): #DreamMeinEntry. Dhamaka Hain! #ComingSoon. #GirlsNightOut #GETVACCINATED @saregama_official @shabinakhanofficial” reads her caption.

